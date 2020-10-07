Cooking With Chef Hermann: Braised Sausage with Fennel and Toasted Spices

Braised Sausage with Fennel and Toasted Spices

Ingredients:

¼ C Olive oil, divided

3 Sausages cooked, sliced on bias

1 large fennel bulb, core removed cut lengthwise

2 TB Fennel Seeds

4 tsp Peppercorns

1 tsp sesame seeds

Pinch Salt

1 C chicken broth

½ C hummus

Directions:

Heat ½ of the oil and cook the sausages until browned. Remove and add rest of oil to pan. Toast the seeds and peppercorns, remove half for garnish. Add the fennel, sausages and broth to pan and allow to braise until fennel is tender.

Spread hummus on a plate, then the fennel and top with the sausages. Garnish with the reserved toasted spices.