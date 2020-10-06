Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill Allowing More Absentee Ballot Support

Election Day is four weeks away and Michigan is expecting this to be the largest election in state history, especially with absentee ballots.

Ever since the November 2018 election, when Michigan voters elected to expand voter rights including absentee options, the number of absentee ballots every year, every election has gone up. Now heading into one of the biggest elections Michigan will ever see, the numbers are hitting record highs.

“Today I am signing a bill to help ensure every vote is counted on Election Day,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Clerks around the state have been asking for help as they prepare to get swamped with absentee ballots and only have hours to count them on Election Day. Now they will have an extra day.

“This is a step in the right direction and it will enable some communities to begin processing and preparing ballots the day before,” says Jocelyn Benson, Secretary of State.

The state reported 2.7 million absentee ballots have been requested with 380,000 already sent in. This bill also will mandate clerks to alert voters of any issues, like an odd looking signature.

“Clerks will notify voters if there’s any reason that their vote won’t be counted within 48 hours,” says Whitmer, “Giving voters the chance to solve problems with their absentee ballot.”

Clerks can do the work ahead of time but the actual ballot won’t be threaded through the counter until Election Day, with every other ballot.

“Your vote will be counted on November 3rd,” says Whitmer.

There are still so many options to vote. Michiganders can wait until Election Day and do it in person or mail in an absentee ballot or drop it off at a dropbox. If time is tight, voters can go to directly to their clerk’s office request a ballot and fill it out.