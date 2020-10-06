Whitmer Releases Video Urging Michiganders to Take COVID-19 Seriously

Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted a video social media asking everyone to take the virus seriously and do their part to the slow the spread.

The video asks Michiganders, the Legislature, the president and Congress to do their part to protect families, workers and small businesses from the virus.

She says that as a result of the court and Legislature’s actions, COVID-19 cases will likely go up.

Governor Whitmer also says that she has additional powers that she will use to protect Michigan families from the coronavirus.

The video comes after Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order restricting gathering sizes and requiring face masks in public places.

Governor Whitmer says that masks and practicing social distancing are crucial to slow the spread of the virus.