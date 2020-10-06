Village at Grand Traverse Commons Hosts ‘Happy Hour Terrarium Building Workshops’

It’s all about getting creative, enjoying your favorite wine, and learning how to pull out that inner green thumb. That’s because the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City is hosting a series of ‘Happy Hour Terrarium Building Workshops’ starting Friday, October 23.

Owner of Floral Underground in Traverse City, Derek Woodruff is leading the workshops being held at Kirkbride Hall. Woodruff normally holds virtual terrarium building workshops through a national company called 46 & Spruce, which he’s also a brand ambassador for.

“Because we can physically distance here in Kirkbride Hall we thought let’s do a live event with these terrarium kits,” says Woodruff.

To see how the kits look and how the workshops will go, check out the interviews posted above.

For more information about the Happy Hour Terrarium Building Workshops click here.

For a direct link to Floral Underground click here.

For a direct link to the Village at Grand Traverse Commons click here.