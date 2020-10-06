Traverse City Police Chief Eager to Add Body Cams for Officers

Traverse City police officers will be equipped with body cameras, in a move the police chief says is long overdue.

Traverse City Commissioners approved the purchase of body cameras at Monday night’s commission meeting.

The police chief says he’s been advocating for body cams for the past five years, and believes they are an important tool for safety and transparency.

The purchase and training will still take some time, and while they’re not expected to be in use until sometime next year, Chief Jeff O’Brien believes the cameras will be a win-win for the department and the community.

Chief O’Brien says, “There is an expectation that police officers are going to be held accountable for their actions if there is excessive force. And on the other end of it, police officers are exonerated by body-worn cameras. A lot of times when there’s frivolous complaints of excessive force, or ‘they said something’ they didn’t really say. So it’s kind of a two way street, it’s a win-win for the police officer and the community.”

The chief also gives credit to the local Black Lives Matter movement, now called the Northern Michigan E3 Anti-Racism Task Force. He says the group brought the issue to the forefront for city leaders. “I want to thank the Black Lives Matter movement for bringing this forward, putting it on an agenda and not just sitting silently but vocalizing their concerns.” The chief says it’s a priority “that every person of color feels safe” in the community.