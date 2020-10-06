Texas Police-Involved Shooting of Jonathan Price

Authorities in Texas are investigating the police-involved shooting of an unarmed black man.

Jonathan Price was reportedly shot and killed by an officer over the weekend.

Price’s family claims he was breaking up a dispute between a man and woman outside a convenience store in Wolfe City when police were called.

Witnesses say the responding officer Tased then shot Price several times, killing him.

Price’s family was overcome with emotion as they gathered feet away from where they say he was gunned down by police.

His father, Junior Price, says, “I came up here and seen my son laying there fighting for his life and they wouldn’t let me get close to him…I said who shot Jonathan? He said ‘I did.’ I said what you shoot him for?…He said get back.”

The Wolfe City officer involved has since been placed on leave. Price’s family is calling on authorities to release surveillance video of the incident.