South Boardman Man Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of sexual assault and child abuse after months of investigating.

State police in Mount Pleasant contacted state police in Houghton Lake back in June asking for help interviewing a suspect in the case.

After several interviews and a search warrant of an electronic device troopers arrested Robert Martinson of South Boardman.

A Kalkaska District Court Judge charged him with multiple sex crimes of the first and second degree, and one count of child abuse.

He’s currently at the Mecosta County Jail awaiting more charges in Isabella County.