Ski Resorts Prepare to Reopen Amid Pandemic

Even though it feels like fall just got here, ski resorts across the state are already preparing to reopen.

With COVID-19 in mind, outdoor skiing and snowboarding will remain pretty much the same at Caberfae Peaks.

People will need to wear masks in ski lift lines and while loading onto the lift.

Caberfae says they will have limits on the number of people allowed into the lodge at one time.

Manager Pete Meyer says they have spent a lot of time working toward a safe reopening plan.

So we have been working with the Michigan Snow Sports Industries Association and has a comity that’s been working on a reopening plan. On that comity is a lot of other ski area representatives. And to have a nice plan they are going to put in front of the Governor’s desk here soon, if they haven’t already,” said Meyer.

Caberfae says they hope to open the slopes the day after Thanksgiving depending on weather of course.