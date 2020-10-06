Senate Republicans Push Forward with Supreme Court Nominee Confirmation

COVID-19 infections have shut down the Senate until Oct. 19, but Republicans refuse to put off confirming the president’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said four days of court hearings will go on as scheduled ahead of the final Senate vote by Oct. 29.

Republicans are even willing to make special arrangements so sick senators can vote. Republican Senator Ron Johnson says he’ll go to the capitol “in a moon suit” to vote if he still has the coronavirus.

They are pushing to put conservative Amy Coney Barrett on the high court before Nov. 3.