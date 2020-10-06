President Trump Back in The White House

President Trump is back at the White House this morning after spending three days at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president said he’s feeling better and urged people not to fear the coronavirus.

The president is said to be resting comfortably in the White House now.

While at Walter Reed, the president received oxygen twice and was running a fever. His fever has now subsided and he is breathing better.

His doctors say the president is still undergoing treatment. And although they say he is looking better, he is still not over the illness.

“If we can get through to Monday, with him remaining the same or improving, better yet, then we will all take that final, deep sigh of relief,” says Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump.

First lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 along with the president.

The first lady’s symptoms are said to be mild and she has remained at the White House for treatment.