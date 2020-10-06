Panda Cub Gender Reveal at Smithsonian National Zoo
The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. announced the gender of a recently-born panda cub.
Two weeks ago a during the cub’s first checkup, a DNA swab was taken to determine the sex.
And once the zoo got the tests results back, they shared the information with the public by doing a fun gender reveal.
Zookeepers used a painting created by the cub’s father, Tian Tian, to announce that the panda cub is a boy.
Vets say he is healthy and strong.