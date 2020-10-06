MTM On The Road: Fire Prevention Month

October is designated as fire prevention month and local fire departments want to be sure you’re prepared.

As the temperatures begin to cool and people start to heat their homes, it’s important to make sure you check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Many fires can also spark from the kitchen, so the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says to be vigilant when cooking.

