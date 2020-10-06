MichiganVoting.Org Launches New Service to Help Voters Cast Ballots

MichiganVoting.org launched a new online service to help voters cast their ballots.

The Plan Your Vote tool is a step-by-step guide to help people through the voting process.

All you have to do is answer a few quick questions.

From there, you can check your registration status, find your local polling location or apply for an absentee ballot.

The coalition hopes this will remove barriers for eligible voters to make their voices heard.

“All of those resources are available for voters in different places and what we’ve really worked to do is to consolidate them so that they’re all in one place and you don’t have to visit the secretary of state’s website or go to your clerk’s office,” said Lynna Kaucheck, Communications and Development Coordinator.

The coalition also runs a nonpartisan election hotline daily to answer voting questions.

