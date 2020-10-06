Michigan Officials Report 903 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 903 new cases of the coronavirus and 22 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 22 deaths announced Tuesday, seven were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 129,826 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,838 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 128,923 confirmed cases with 6,816 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted a video social media asking everyone to take the virus seriously and do their part to the slow the spread.

The video asks Michiganders, the Legislature, the president and Congress to do their part to protect families, workers and small businesses from the virus.

She says that as a result of the court and Legislature’s actions, COVID-19 cases will likely go up.

Governor Whitmer also says that she has additional powers that she will use to protect Michigan families from the coronavirus.

The video comes after Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order restricting gathering sizes and requiring face masks in public places.

Governor Whitmer says that masks and practicing social distancing are crucial to slow the spread of the virus.

President Trump is back at the White House this morning after spending three days at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president said he’s feeling better and urged people not to fear the coronavirus.

The president is said to be resting comfortably in the White House now.

While at Walter Reed, the president received oxygen twice and was running a fever. His fever has now subsided and he is breathing better.

His doctors say the president is still undergoing treatment. And although they say he is looking better, he is still not over the illness.

“If we can get through to Monday, with him remaining the same or improving, better yet, then we will all take that final, deep sigh of relief,” says Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump.

First lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 along with the president.

The first lady’s symptoms are said to be mild and she has remained at the White House for treatment.

