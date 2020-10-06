MDHHS Issues Emergency COVID-19 Orders

Michigan’s political leaders are still working to respond to the state Supreme Court’s decision that struck down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers late last week.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services has issued orders responding to the coronavirus crisis since that decision.

The director of the MDHHS says he has “broad” legal authority to make the orders, which largely reinstate restrictions put in place by the governor.

Tuesday, Director Robert Gordon issued emergency orders re-establishing measures meant to protect people in nursing homes, congregate care facilities, and juvenile detention centers.

He also required K-12 schools to notify the community of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases within 24 hours of learning about them.

These steps come a day after the department ordered the wearing of masks and limited gathering sizes.