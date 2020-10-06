Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill Aimed at Ensuring Every Vote is Counted in Nov. Election

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to Election Day.

It also requires clerks to notify voters of any reason their vote won’t be counted within 48 hours.

Gov. Whitmer signed Senate Bill 757 into law during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“Michigan citizens can be confident their votes will count and the results of our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “While it falls short of providing the relief clerks have asked for, Senate Bill 757 is a small step in the right direction to allow some clerks additional hours to open envelopes and prepare ballots to be tabulated on Election Day.”

Under the new law, clerks in cities or townships with a population of at least 25,000 to perform certain absent voter ballot pre-processing activities prior to Election Day, as long as they give notice of that action to the Secretary of State at least 20 days before Election Day.

It also allows election inspectors on absentee voter counting boards in cities or townships to work in shifts.

During the press conference, Whitmer said she had planned on signing Senate Bill 117 into law, but said the Republican-led Legislature did not send the bill to her desk. SB 117 would have allowed service members and their spouses to return their ballots to their local clerks electronically if they are unable to do so in person.