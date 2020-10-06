Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens’ by Marieke Nijkamp

The inclusivity of those who have physical/mental disadvantages has improved over the years. From television to books, those with disabilities are able to represent themselves, and others, the way they should be – talented, strong, and brave. Authors like Marieke Nijkamp, are breaking the stereotypes that surround these wonderful people with different abilities, with words and stories.

In this edition of Good Reads from Brilliant Books, literary extraordinaire, Anthony Ascione explores Nijkamp’s book, Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens.

“Unbroken is this really awesome young adult collection of short stories,” said Anthony. “All 13 of these stories are written by and feature disabled characters”.

The stories range from sci-fi to fantasy and tales of love. According to Anthony, there’s a story in the book for everybody.

“It’ll surprise you. There are so many similarities you find in yourself with the characters in the book. It’ll surprise you in a really good way.”

For more information about Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens by Marieke Nijkamp, click here.