Four Food Finds: Apples, Red Wine, Cooking at Home, & Pumpkin Doughnuts

Our friend of ‘the four’ – Tricia Phelps from Taste the Local Difference, gives us four ways to enjoy local treats, eats, and drinks this fall.

What’s in Season: Apples

Michigan is the third-largest producer of apples in the country, and it’s considered our most valuable commercial fruit crop. Michigan farmers produce about $500 Million worth of apples each year. It’s the variety that really gets me excited. From Sweet to Tart and everything in the middle, there are lots of options to choose from. Apple Harvest is just now getting into full swing, so pick up a bushel or go find a u-pick!

Don’t Miss: Hunt for the Reds of October

The Leelanau Peninsula has become well-known for its Riesling and other cool-climate white varietals. What is often overlooked, however, are the high-quality red wines being grown in the region. There is a great special event going on perfect for social distancing – because you can participate in any weekday during the month of October. Each ticket gets you a complimentary pour at more than 20 participating wineries offering diverse red wines. Tickets are only $25, with $5 going to the Red Cross. Also, check out TLD’s or Leelanau Wine Trail’s social media, and enter to win one of two paired tickets!

Hey Parents: Are you Cooking with Kids at Home?

It might sound a little daunting but involving kids in the kitchen from a young age actually helps them practice basic math, language skills and can build a strong foundation for healthy eating habits. All that said, we know it’s not easy, so we created a Cooking with Kids Video Series! Real parents, real kids, cooking real food. Check it out, and let us know how it goes! Tag @tastethelocaldifference with your rendition of the vegetable fries two ways.

Try This: Pumpkin Doughnuts

If you haven’t tried the pumpkin doughnuts from Third Coast – you are missing out. They are gluten-free and dairy-free, and the best part is they taste unbelievably delicious. There are 5 different varieties, and I’ve got to say the pumpkin coffee cafe is my favorite. When I went in last week I picked up a fresh mulled apple cider to go with too, it was incredible. Also, the second best part — is that they ship, so you don’t even have to leave your house if you don’t want to.

