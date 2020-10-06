Cedar River Marina Park Project: Decades Long Project Promoting Leelanau County Hidden Gem

The Cedar Community has been working on a project since 1983 hoping to make the Cedar River more accessible and desirable to people from around the state. This area used to be used for shingle, logging, and lumber mills. When those went out of business the river went dormant.

Ray Pleva the Chairman of the on-going project had a vision of protecting and preserving this beautiful waterway for generations to come. Pleva says, “it’s the secret jewel of Northern Michigan— for all it has to offer.”

They have made many changes over the years and plan on continuing forward. If you would like to donate to the project or learn more, click here.