BREAKING: Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies of Cancer

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of the band Van Halen, has died of cancer.

His son confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

With his distinct solos, Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984.”

He was 65 years old.