Boyne City Woman Brings ‘Cuddle Bears’ to MSP for Kids in Need

Michigan State Police are sometimes the first ones on scene and often that involves caring for children who are witnesses or victims themselves.

That’s why one Boyne City woman, Ashley Brown, wanted to help those children in a unique way—by providing “Cuddle Bears.”

“There’s so many of them that are part of either accidents or domestic disputes that we don’t understand being civilians what these men and women go through and have to deal with,” Ashley said. “They would love to have something to comfort these children that are put into such terrible situations.”

Ashley donated 31 Cuddle Bears kits to the Gaylord Post. The kit comes with a fluffy bear and a book.

“It’s about a little bear giving hugs to scared, lonely, injured animals to give them the comfort of a hug and just let them know it’s okay and there’s somebody still here for you,” Ashley said.

Ashley is familiar with what MSP Troopers go through when they encounter a child at a scene; her husband, William, is a Trooper at the Gaylord Post.

“I am proud of her for doing the program,” William said. “It is going to be a huge benefit not only for myself but other troopers who run into children who are in kind of difficult circumstances while we’re working.”

Trooper Corey Hebner said each trooper received a bear and book to put in their car while they’re out on patrol.

“This is a tool that unfortunately we’re probably use 2-3 times a week some weeks,” Hebner said. “It’s going to allow us to help them start the healing process a little bit quicker.”

Ashley hopes this small act of kindness during a tough time will make a difference in a child’s life.

“It’s not going to cure anything, it’s not going to make them feel 100% better,” Ashley said. “But if it can make them feel just a little bit better, that would be awesome.”