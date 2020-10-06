Census Makes Final Push for Accurate Count As Deadline Approaches

After being extended multiple times, the US Census deadline is officially coming on October 31.

Officials at the state say Michigan ranks 34th in total enumeration with an estimated 20,000 homes and 50,000 people going uncounted.

A gap like that means Michigan will miss out on $150 million a year, for the next ten years.

Most of the shortfalls are being seen in the more remote and underserved areas, the communities that could use the money most.

“Thankfully we have a few additional weeks to focus on the areas we need to keep working,” says Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan 2020 Census Director, “Particularly some low income areas, both urban and rural. These are areas across the state that we need to keep encouraging folks to complete the census forms.”

Local libraries have become a spot where you can find census forms and fill them out, if you are not able to do it online or through the mail.