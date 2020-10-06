A Look at COVID-19 in Wisconsin After Their Supreme Court Ruling on Governor’s Order

Michigan’s Supreme Court is not the only state high court to weigh in on a governor’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down their governor’s stay-at-home order in May.

Much like Michigan, the decision forced the legislature to weigh in.

“Here we are, the morning after, and I have yet to receive any guidance from the state legislature,” said Stevens Point, WI Mayor Mike Wiza on May 14, 2020. “It’s very, very difficult for our health department, our law enforcement, our economic development.”

The Democrat governor and the Republican lead legislature weren’t able to reach a deal.

“They didn’t want to do anything on a statewide basis, period,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on May 18, 2020. “They didn’t want more restrictions, period.”

Still, leaders pleaded with residents to remain vigilant, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

“We are not getting back to our own routine, so I don’t want people to get comfortable to think there is a light at the end of the tunnel, because that would be dangerous thinking,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on May 18, 2020.

Now five months later, COVID-19 cases are surging in Wisconsin. On Saturday, the state saw nearly*2,900 cases, setting a single-day record. They are now ranked third in the country for new cases per capita.

Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate is currently facing a legal challenge.

Gov. Evers said the surge across the state isn’t an indication masks don’t work, but instead only work if everyone wears them.

Researchers at the University of Washington agree.

“Given all we know about the effectiveness of masks and given what we know about half of Americans wearing masks when they’re out, we think that about 86,000 lives can be saved if we can get mask use way up,” said Dr. Chris Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. “So, it’s very much in our control as to what’s actually going to happen.”