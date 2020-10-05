Trump Campaign Shifts Strategy as President Recovers from COVID

With less than a month to go before Election Day, President Donald Trump is being kept off the campaign trail while he recovers from COVID-19.

There has been a stark contrast in the campaign strategies between the two candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden choosing small socially-distanced events while President Trump uses his patented, in-person rallies that draws thousands.

Now as he recovers, the campaign is shifting strategies, going with more virtual events and appearances by surrogates as part of Operation MAGA.

Any campaigning made by the president himself is currently on hold for the foreseeable future.

“We’re going to do a lot of different things, a lot of different ways. How they actually manifest themselves with the president’s involvement depends on the recovery process and the timing,” says Hogan Gidley, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, “But I can guarantee you the president wants to be out there. He loves talking directly to the American people. He knows that when he does that, he delivers that patriotic, unifying, uplifting message without the filter of the mainstream media and it resonates with the American people.”

President Trump was last in Michigan for his stop in Freeland, near Saginaw, last month.