Traverse City Removes 1 Parking Space Per Tenant Rule

Also Monday night at the Traverse City Commission meeting, an amendment concerning parking.

It would remove a requirement for builders to have one parking space per tenant. By removing this, the commission hopes to make the city greener.

But Mayor Jim Carruthers spoke against the proposal.

“The majority of the people that have reached out to me in the past week who support this are developers and real estate speculators. And the people that are reaching out to me against it are our neighbors and residents. Many of them feel there has not been enough time to discuss this,” Carruthers says.

The city commission approved eliminating the parking spot requirement by a vote of 4-3.