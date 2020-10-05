Traverse City Police Department to get Body Cameras, City Commission Approves

After several months of research and testing, the Traverse City Police Department will be getting body cameras.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the Northern Michigan E3 Anti-Racism Task Force issued several requests for change from the Traverse City Police Department.

First on the list was body cams for all officers.

At Monday night’s meeting, Traverse City Commissioners approved the purchase of the new body cams while coming in under budget.

Mayor Jim Carruthers says, “We want to be a safe and diverse and accepting community and I think that’s what we’re known as and we’re gonna try and continue to be. And let’s hope that these cameras will not only protect citizens but also protect our police force.”

Police Chief Jeff O’brien says they plan to implement the cameras by the end of the year or early spring.