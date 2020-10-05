Traverse City Narrows Down ‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest Entries to Top 3 Finalists

As the election draws nearer, municipalities are coming up with ways to generate excitement around voting.

Traverse City, for example, held a challenge asking local residents to submit designs for “I voted” stickers.

After receiving over 80 designs, the judges narrowed it down to three designs.

From now until Sunday, you can vote for your favorite sticker to be available at the Traverse City polls.

“The idea was to have a Traverse City flavor, you know, added to the experience and actually be featured on the sticker itself. A lot of people wear theses stickers as sort of a badge of honor, and just their way of signifying they voted,” explained Traverse City Clerk Benjamin Marentette.

The winner will be announced at the October 12 commission meeting, and will receive a $500 prize.

To vote for your favorite sticker design, click here.