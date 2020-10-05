Short Brewing Co. Celebrates Release of Autumn IPA with Virtual Tasting Event

Back by popular demand, Short’s Brewing Company will be distributing its fall harvest craft beer starting October 6.

This year’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA will be available at Meijer, Busch’s, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Food Center, and Kroger Marketplace, along with many independent retailers.

To celebrate this wonderful occasion, Short’s along with Pure Michigan will be hosting a virtual beer and cheese tasting happy hour event on October 8. It will feature Joe Short, Zach Berg, co-owner of Mongers’ Provisions, in Ferndale and Detroit, and other industry experts across Michigan.

For those 21 and over – you can visit Pure Michigan’s website to get the shopping list of beers and cheeses that will be tasted at the virtual event. You can join the event live on Pure Michigan’s and Short’s Facebook pages.

Please drink responsibly.