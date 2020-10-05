President Trump in Hospital: ‘I learned a lot about COVID’

President Trump has spent the last three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center with COVID-19, but could be discharged as early as Monday morning.

As the president could be preparing to leave, there are still unanswered questions about his health.

The president left the White House for Walter Reed on Friday evening after the White House says he started feeling “mild symptoms.”

His doctors say he had a fever on Friday, but won’t say how high it got. And they say he also needed supplemental oxygen twice.

Doctors reported last night the president was now without a fever and was breathing without difficulty.

President Trump tweeted a video last night saying he has been taught a lot about the virus over the last few days.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school and I get it,” The President said.

The president left his room at Walter Reed Sunday temporarily to wave at supporters in a Secret Service car.

Word that President Trump had contracted the virus not only prompted concern among many Americans, but also around the world.

Even impacting the stock market in several major countries including Japan and Germany.

The president is now the third world leader to contract the virus after brazil’s president, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson, who nearly died from the virus in August, said yesterday he believes the president will make a full recovery.

“I’m sure that president trump is going to be fine. He’s getting the best of care,” he said.

Leaders from all over the world are closely watching the president’s health as the diagnosis has thrown even more uncertainty into the upcoming election.