National Writers Series Virtual Lineup Welcomes Kate Walbert

The National Writers Series based in Traverse City has been welcoming authors from across the country during their virtual series. It’s brought authors from their homes into the lives of those eager to connect with them, and it’s all been made possible through virtual platforms like Zoom.

Author, Kate Walbert is the next guest on Tuesday, October 6th at 7 p.m. Walbert will be speaking about her recent collection of short stories called, She Was Like That.

The collection of 12 stories has Walbert exploring the hearts and minds of women looking for connection and questioning their roles in society and within their personal lives. The stories highlight their roles as wives, mothers, and daughters as the women try to find moments of clarity.

Author, Kate Walbert is the next guest on Tuesday, October 6th at 7 p.m.

For more details on the National Writers Series and to register for Walbert's Zoom presentation