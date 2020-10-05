MTM On The Road: Cadillac Painting & Vine

Looking to tap into your creative side?

Whether you consider yourself an artsy person or not, Painting & Vine in downtown Cadillac is the perfect place to try something fun. You’ll feel like an accomplished artist when you leave there as they teach you how to paint like a pro.

Whether you can’t draw a straight line or you’re a next-generation Picasso, they’ll help guide you to painting a masterpiece you’ll be proud of.

They’ve recently added some new items to paint, including door hangers and porch leaners. You can also take part in a pottery and ceramics class now as well. Classes can be taken in person, or online.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are visiting to brush up on their skills.