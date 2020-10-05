Mt. Pleasant, Morley Stanwood Schools to Continue Enforcing Masks at School

School districts are also processing what the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling means for masks in schools.

“We’re taking this one day at a time, be patient with us,” says Roger Cole, superintendent of Morley Stanwood Community Schools.

Cole says the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday leaves many unanswered questions. For instance, how it will impact schools.

“We’re still kind of holding on to what we’ve been doing and waiting for a little bit more guidance,” says Cole.

Until then, Cole says Morley Stanwood will continue enforcing the mask mandate approved by their board of education this summer:

“Everyone wears a mask on the school bus, everybody wears a mask coming into the building, but once the elementary kids (K-5) reach their classroom and the teachers shut the door, masks can come off and the space the kids for social distance as best as much as we can.”

Jennifer Verleger, superintendent of Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, says they will do the same:

“We believe that our safety protocols are going well, and we want to keep maintaining a safe environment for our students and staff in our schools.”

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan recommends that schools should continue to follow the Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap and the MISafeStart Plan.

The department recently released an update requiring masks at schools everywhere except in region 6 where it is still recommended.

Verleger says, “We’re going to continue to follow that plan until someone tells us we should be doing something differently.”