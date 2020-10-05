MSP Need Help Finding Missing Man

Michigan State Police need your help finding a man they say went missing in Otsego County.

Michigan State Police say Gary Miles Pickvet Jr. was reported missing Sunday.

They say he was driving along Alba Highway just east of Alba on Saturday night when he asked to get out of the car.

Troopers say he then ran into the woods and has not been seen since.

Pickvet is 5’11” and about 160 pounds.

He has a short beard and tattoos on both his arm and neck.

If you know anything about where he is, you’re asked to contact the Gaylord Area Central Dispatch at 989-732-5141.