Michigan Secretary of State: 2.7 Million Residents Request Absentee Ballots

Michigan’s secretary of state offered another update on the number of absentee ballots that have been requested.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 2.7 million Michigan residents have requested to have their ballots be mailed to them for next month’s election.

That already exceeds the 1.1 million voters that voted absentee in 2016, and the 1.6 million that did so in the August primary.

Benson says her focus is on making sure no community is left behind.

Benson says local clerks have already started receiving those ballots back, with 380,000 ballots already filled out and turned in.