Michigan Officials Report 1,407 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,407 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. The average number of new confirmed cases over the two days is 703 per day.

Michigan now has 128,923 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,816 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 127,516 confirmed cases with 6,801 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The legal battle over Gov. Whitmer’s emergency powers continues.

Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement on how her office will handle the governor’s executive orders moving forward.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Whitmer on Friday, but that ruling was requested by a federal district judge, so the Supreme Court ruling doesn’t have much immediate impact. The state’s Republican-led legislature wants a say in the length of her powers, but the governor says a 1945 law gives her the power to continue the state of emergency indefinitely.

Sunday, the attorney general said this:

“In light of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, the Attorney General will no longer enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders through criminal prosecution. However, her decision is not binding on other law enforcement agencies or state departments with independent enforcement authority. It’s her fervent hope that people continue to abide by the measures that Governor Whitmer put in place – like wearing face masks, adhering to social distancing requirements and staying home when sick – since they’ve proven effective at saving lives. If it weren’t for the Governor’s actions, countless more of our friends, family and neighbors would have been lost to COVID-19. We can respect both the court’s decision and the advice of medical experts by continuing with these important measures voluntarily.”

The reference to other law agencies includes county sheriff’s offices.

Oakland County, near Detroit, recently mandated wearing a mask in public despite the Supreme Court’s decision.

Coronavirus in the U.S. is showing no signs of stopping with cases now on the rise in 31 states.

And new predictions show December could be the worst month yet.

Research at the University of Washington shows the U.S. could see as many as 2,900 deaths in a single day and a staggering 363,000 total deaths by the years’ end if current trends continue.

As colder weather blankets the country, medical experts are making a plea for everyone to take mask-wearing seriously.

Dr. Chris Murray Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, says, “Given all we know about the effectiveness of masks, and given what we know about half of Americans wearing masks when they’re out. We think that about 86,000 lives can be saved if we can get mask use way up. So it’s very much in our control as to what’s actually going to happen.”

The pandemic has been extremely challenging for the airline industry.

American and united have started laying off more than 30,000 employees as their federal assistance has run out.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnany tweeted the results Monday morning.

Right now she says she is not experiencing any symptoms and says she will begin the quarantine process right away.

President Trump has spent the last three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center with COVID-19, but could be discharged as early as Monday morning.

As the president could be preparing to leave, there are still unanswered questions about his health.

The president left the White House for Walter Reed on Friday evening after the White House says he started feeling “mild symptoms.”

His doctors say he had a fever on Friday, but won’t say how high it got. And they say he also needed supplemental oxygen twice.

Doctors reported last night the president was now without a fever and was breathing without difficulty.

President Trump tweeted a video last night saying he has been taught a lot about the virus over the last few days.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the book school and I get it,” The President said.

The president left his room at Walter Reed Sunday temporarily to wave at supporters in a Secret Service car.

Word that President Trump had contracted the virus not only prompted concern among many Americans, but also around the world.

Even impacting the stock market in several major countries including Japan and Germany.

The president is now the third world leader to contract the virus after Brazil’s president, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson, who nearly died from the virus in August, said yesterday he believes the president will make a full recovery.

“I’m sure that president trump is going to be fine. He’s getting the best of care,” he said.

Leaders from all over the world are closely watching the president’s health as the diagnosis has thrown even more uncertainty into the upcoming election.

