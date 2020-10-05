InTeliCare Homecare and Hospice’s to Host Fall Book Drive, October 12 – 19

You can help seniors keep their minds active by donating to InTeliCare Homecare and Hospice’s Fall Book Drive.

From October 12 through October 19, they will be collecting new and gently used books, crossword puzzle and word search books, & various gamebooks, as well as puzzles up to 300 pieces.

InTeliCare hospice volunteers will prepare gift boxes for delivery to their local senior care facilities.

Drop-Off locations include:

InTeliCare Health Services, 6170 US 31N, Williamsburg, MI 49684 Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Drop off inside the door After-hours and weekends – place donations in the tote outside the door

Woodside Village Apartments, TC, parking lot Monday, October 12 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Green Acres of Manistee, parking lot Tuesday, October 13 – 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Curry House of Cadillac, parking lot Thursday, October 15 – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Pleasant Valley Community Center, Arcadia, parking lot Thursday, October 15 – 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Wellston Medical Center, parking lot Friday, October 16 – 10:00am – 12:00pm



Call Heather Volkema at 231.510.6073 for more information.