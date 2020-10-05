Healthy Living: Tiny Heart Monitor
Doctors can manually take your pulse and use other technology to measure the rhythm of your heart.
Now a cutting-edge monitor that’s smaller and thinner than a postage stamp is about to give doctors another option for monitoring your heart health.
Courtney Doyle explains in Healthy Living.
The monitor also uses static electricity to self-power, meaning it does not need a battery or electrical charge to operate.
Professor Wu says his team has filed a patent for commercial development.