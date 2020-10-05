Driver Killed in Isabella County Crash Identified

We have an update on a deadly crash in Isabella County.

State police say Vincente Oliva of St. Louis was the driver of the car that caught fire.

Troopers say it happened Friday night around 8:30 when Oliva was speeding over the Shepherd Road overpass.

They say he crashed into a truck and immediately caught fire.

Troopers say they found Oliva dead inside the car.

The driver of the truck had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Neither car had other passengers.