Dennos Museum Welcomes Two New Exhibits Featuring a Michigan Artist and Michigan Architecture

The Dennos Museum in Traverse City has recently unveiled two new exhibits that will be taking us through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. One on a local artist from the 1800s-1900s, Mathias J. Alten, and the other exhibit showing off Michigan architecture by photographer James Haefner.

Jason Dake the Curator of Education at the Dennos Museum says, “He (James Haefner) was part of this project— the state government led through the Preservation Office to photograph modern architecture in the state of Michigan.” With so much beauty behind the craftsmanship of many Michigan residences, churches, school buildings, etc. it was easy to include in their Fall/Winter 2020 Exhibition season.

The Dennos Museum is currently offering several virtual programs for people still wanting to enjoy arts and culture. To view these programs or learn more about the Dennos Museum and their current exhibits, click here.