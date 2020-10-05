Coronavirus Cases on the Rise in 31 States

Coronavirus in the U.S. is showing no signs of stopping with cases now on the rise in 31 states.

And new predictions show December could be the worst month yet.

Research at the University of Washington shows the U.S. could see as many as 2,900 deaths in a single day and a staggering 363,000 total deaths by the years’ end if current trends continue.

As colder weather blankets the country, medical experts are making a plea for everyone to take mask-wearing seriously.

Dr. Chris Murray Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, says, “Given all we know about the effectiveness of masks, and given what we know about half of Americans wearing masks when they’re out. We think that about 86,000 lives can be saved if we can get mask use way up. So it’s very much in our control as to what’s actually going to happen.”

The pandemic has been extremely challenging for the airline industry.

American and united have started laying off more than 30,000 employees as their federal assistance has run out.