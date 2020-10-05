Confusion Remains as Whitmer, Chatfield React to Executive Order Ruling

Questions remain around Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 after the State Supreme Court ruled against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her executive order power.

Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Whitmer has used executive orders to enforce new rules and mandates to protect Michiganders across the state.

The legislature has always been asking for a say in what is decided.

“Now we’re going to be working together in cooperation to open our state up safely with data and transparency,” says Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, “For the first time in six months.”

Michigan is essentially back to square one.

“We’re studying it to make sure that where we can act we do,” says Whitmer, “Where there are gaps to be filled that we work to do that as well.”

The governor does not have authority to sign executive orders alone anymore, she now needs to agree with the legislature. Right now, the focus is on which of her old orders need to be reestablished.

“The House will be coming back and will be partnering with the Senate and will be in communications with the administration to find a way to reach common ground so we can all fight COVID-19 together,” says Chatfield.

“I also know that they only have a couple of days on the calendar between now and the election,“ says Whitmer, “They may have to rearrange their calendars to get back to Lansing.”

Questions remain, such as when the ruling takes effect. The governor and attorney general say in 21 days, legislature says immediately. The Supreme Court was not clear and yet to file a clarification.

Which orders will be put back? The Senate has already spoken out against a mask mandate and as her strongest point of contention during the pandemic, Whitmer hoping at this point it doesn’t have to be required.

“It’s on all of us to do our part,” says Whitmer, “To have some personal responsibility to keeping ourselves and our families and our economy going.”