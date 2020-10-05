Charlevoix Business Owner Pleased With Michigan Supreme Court Ruling

Northern Michigan businesses are reacting to this major ruling from the state’s Supreme Court.

Debbie Angermuller owns Color Wear in downtown Charlevoix.

She says she is medically unable to wear a mask and had many customers upset with her because she wasn’t wearing one.

She says she is happy with the ruling and has taken down any mandatory masks’ signs.

She believes everyone should have a choice, and have that choice respected.

“If you want a mask and you feel comfortable and it makes you feel a little safer, by all means,” Angermuller said. “But I just want the same respect back that I cannot wear one, so please do not judge me, I want everyone to know they have a choice.”

She says it will probably take some time for many businesses to figure out what is best for them after this ruling.