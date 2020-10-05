Benzie Central Schools Changes Policies, Code of Ethics, Adds Student Rep.

Benzie Central Schools have had the same school district policies for a few years through NEOLA, an educational consulting firm.

Now they are changing some of the terminology used in their district policies to align with their law firm, Thrun Law Firm.

“We used to go through something called NEOLA policies,” said Superintendent Amiee Erfourth. “When we were working with our law firm, sometimes some of the NEOLA language would not really match up exactly with the way Thrun would advise us.”

NEOLA’s policies were long and contained the same terminology, making it hard for administration to find exactly what they were looking for when making a decision.

“In NEOLA, there would be four or five policies that would speak to the same exact thing,” Erfourth said. “One of the things we looked at were parent drivers. There are four policies on parent drivers in NEOLA where there was one in Thrun.”

The change was to consolidate their policies already in place.

“The biggest part was just the brevity to make it quicker and easier to go through our policies, and having one policy that matches up exactly what we need versus four or five that we have to sift through,” Erfourth said.

Along with changing policy terminology, there are a few new additions to their school board, including a code of ethics.

“The board code of ethics has been something that I’ve talked about with the previous superintendent,” said School Board President Brian Childs. “Looking through some of the stuff and realizing we really didn’t have one, it’s just something nice that I think we need to hold ourselves accountable, as well.”

They also want to appoint a student representative from the student council to the school board.

“To be able to have a student perspective on the board as to what’s actually going on day to day in these hallways would be a good thing for the board,” said Childs.

Benzie Central Schools hopes to get the new policies on their website within the next few weeks.