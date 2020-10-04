UPDATE: President Trump in Hospital

The president’s medical team gave a short update on his condition in front of Walter Reed Military Hospital on Sunday.

Navy Doctor Sean Conley said President Trump’s blood oxygen levels dipped twice since he was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Dr. Conley said the president had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday, and “another episode” on Saturday.

The doctor could not confirm whether Trump’s level had dropped below 90% saying, “We don’t have any recordings here on that.”

Blood oxygen saturation is especially important for COVID-19 patients as it indicates how well the lungs are functioning.

A normal reading is between 95 and 100 percent, a drop below 90 percent is concerning.

President Trump is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications.

The medical team also revealed that Trump was given a dose of the steroid dexamethasone after his oxygen level drop on Saturday.

They previously announced he was given a drug containing antibodies to help his immune system fight the virus.

Friday the president was put on a five-day Remdesivir regimen.

Remdesivir inhibits the virus’ ability to multiple, it also contain antibodies.

Doctors did suggest during today’s press conference that he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday.

Trump released a video Saturday night from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon.”

The Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House has come under scrutiny for possibly spreading the virus.

Among those who attended and have now tested positive: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame

Three Republican senators have tested positive Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

The president’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and the head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, have also tested positive, though they were not at the event.

Meanwhile 2020 Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, took ads off the air while Trump is hospitalized

On Sunday, senior Biden aides to delivered cordial messages

Symone Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union, “We are sincerely hoping that the president makes a very quick recovery, and we can see him back out on the campaign trail very soon.”

But before finishing she mentioned, “This is a glaring reminder that the virus is real.”

Biden remains at home in Wilmington, Delaware, with no plans for in-person campaigning or other public appearances Sunday.