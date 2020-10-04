Crystal Mountain Resort Offers Scenic Fall Color Ski Lift Rides

We are heading into peak color season, and one Northern Michigan ski resort is offering a chance to experience all the beautiful colors from a bird’s eye view.

Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville lifted ski lift passengers high into the trees to drink in 360 degrees of oranges, reds and yellows.

The chairlift rides are just $5 per person and offer a unique chance for spectacular Northern Michigan views that make for gorgeous photos, too.

The fun doesn’t stop once you get to the top, either: the resort offers visitors the chance to hike back down through the beautiful trees.

“But there’s something about the pops of reds and yellows and oranges in the trees right now that are just magnificent,” said public relations director Sammie Lukaskiewicz.

Rides are available every Friday and Sunday through October.

For more information, visit https://www.crystalmountain.com/activities/chairlift-rides/