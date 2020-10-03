Santa Visits Children in Evart

The guy in the big red suite showed up very early this year.

Santa was in Michigan Saturday, and he got to visit with some boys and girls in Evart.

It might be October, but it feels wintry and crisp outside, and kids got to take their Christmas card photos early.

The Evart Fire Department even brought out their old 1920’s truck for Santa and the kids to use.

“Well, you know, it’s a wonderful thing to be able to take some pictures with Santa for the holiday season they make a phenomenal Christmas card for the family and loved ones,” said Santa.

Every child got a gift and a cookie.