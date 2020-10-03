President Continues Battling Covid-19, Went Through “Very Concerning” Period

The President’s doctors say he went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours of care will be crucial as fights off the infection.

A person who is close to the President and chose to remain anonymous, told the Associated Press that President Trump was administered supplemental oxygen Friday morning at the White House before he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley did not directly answer whether the President was given oxygen.

Doctor Conley said this when pressed about the matter, “Thursday no oxygen. None at this moment. And yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.”

There was also some confusion when during the noon press conference on Saturday when Doctor Conley said the President was diagnosed 72 hours ago.

He later clarified that he meant to say the President was on day three of his diagnosis, the President reveal his diagnosis Friday at 1 a.m.

The doctor did say Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving.”

The Commander in Chief was given a combination of drugs to help fight the virus.

On Friday, President Trump was given a single dose of a drug Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is testing to supply antibodies to help his immune system fight the virus.

Friday night, he began a five-day course of Remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug currently used for moderately and severely ill patients.

The antibodies should help the immune system rid the body of virus while Remdesivir curbs the virus’ ability to multiply.

President Trump tweeted this Saturday around noon,

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well”