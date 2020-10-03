One Injured, One Dead after Fiery Crash in Isabella County
One driver is dead and another is hospitalized after a fiery crash on US 127 in Isabella County.
State Police say it happened around 8:33 p.m. on Friday.
A 20-year-old St. Louis man was moving at high speeds on the Shepherd Road overpass
Witnesses said the car was driving erratically.
Troopers say he then crashed into a truck driven by a 22-year-old man, also from St. Louis.
20-year-old’s car caught fire and he was found deceased inside.
The other driver was airlifted to the hospital but had non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.