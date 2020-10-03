Community Members Tour School Turning into Veterans Housing

Anne Sheffer was one of the people touring the old South Boardman Elementary School on Saturday.

For Anne, and others, it was hard seeing their old elementary school so rundown, but they know that it won’t be like this for much longer.

“We’re obviously sad that it’s not a school anymore. However, we’re super excited that we can help out as many veterans as possible,” said Sheffer.

22 2 None has the plans of turning each classroom into its own studio apartment— with a full kitchen, bathroom, and individual door.

Each room would be serving a veteran family in need.

Vice President of 22 2 None, Ray McDaniel says, “Our vision here would be to create transitional housing for veterans who are coming off of active duty or moving to northern Michigan and don’t have a place to land.”

Right now the project is still in its planning stages, and hope getting community members excited about it will help to move it along.

“There’s many many people in the community who do different things for a living that we don’t that will be able to get this to where our vision sees it going,” says McDaniel.

They say the next step is to start from scratch.

McDaniel says, “Cleaning, getting this place cleaned back out and back to a place of basically framework of what we’re going to have to work with.”

Right now, 22 2 None is looking for community support to turn the school’s classrooms into a fresh start for local veterans.