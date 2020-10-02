Traverse City Light & Power Officially Launches Fiber Internet

Let there be internet!

Traverse City Light & Power officially launched its ultra-fast broadband internet service.

The supersonic fiber speeds will serve 1900 of its 12,000 customers in and around downtown TC.

The service marks a milestone for the public utility who has been working towards fiber infrastructure for years.

Earlier this season, they started phasing in the installations neighborhood by neighborhood.

Right now, at least 92 more customers are already lined up to log on.

“In my view, this is the biggest economic development tool that this community has deployed in a very, very long time,” said TCL&P president Tim Arends. “Traverse City Light & Power is so excited to finally be here to offer this very valuable, needed service to the community.”

Internet service can reach speeds of one thousand megabits per second and range from 59 to one hundred dollars a month.

For more information visit https://tclpfiber.servicezones.net/